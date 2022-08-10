COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Wendy’s Co. is pulling back on its delivery kitchen plans.

The Dublin-based restaurant company Wednesday said it is scaling back its rollout with Miami-based Reef to between 100 and 150 locations by the end of 2025.

The companies initially hoped to open as many as 700 new locations in the coming years.

CEO Todd Penegor, on a Wednesday morning call with stock analysts, said Wendy’s (NASDAQ: WEN) still intends to be an innovator with new restaurant designs and approaches, but the Reef relationship has changed in the past year.

