COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Even with the costs of doing business up, supply chain issues delaying new openings and consumers cutting back on spending, Wendy’s Co. remains optimistic.

“The future is very bright,” CEO Todd Penegor said on a Wednesday morning conference call with stock analysts.

According to its third-quarter results released Wednesday, Dublin-based Wendy’s (Nasdaq: WEN) is growing its sales and hanging on to market share.

Same-restaurant sales rose 6.4% in the quarter in the U.S. and 6.9% worldwide. On a two-year basis that figure is up 8.5% in the U.S. and 10.2% worldwide.

