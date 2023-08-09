COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Derrik and Tiffini Pannell, owners of the Blu Note Jazz Cafe in Bexley, and Columbus real estate firm Robert Weiler Co. are the new owners of a pair of Franklinton warehouses just across the railroad tracks from downtown Columbus.

A Weiler Co. representative confirmed the firm is the minority owner of the property, following a deal that took place earlier this summer. The Pannells, who bought the property via Pannell Music Center LLC, previously said they were still firming up plans for the property. They couldn’t be reached for further comment this week.

The Blu Note opened in 2020. Its a full service cafe during the day and then hosts live jazz music at night.

The buildings, which used to be owned by the Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority, changed hands for $750,000. Alex Marsh at the Robert Weiler Co. represented the seller, Metropolitan Housing Partners Inc.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.