‘We have to do everything we can’: Central Ohio restaurants prep for potential COVID-19 exposure

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Now that Ohio’s restaurants and bars are able to reopen, many are prepping for a dreaded worst-case scenario: What happens when an employee contracts COVID-19?

As businesses reopen and human-to-human contact increases, that’s a reality that’s likely to confront at least some employers, despite temperature checks, increased sanitization and the best of intentions.

It’s a scary proposition, given a food safety violation alone can be a scarlet letter for a restaurant.

No restaurant cases have been reported yet, but employees have tested positive at grocery stores that continue to operate. Practices at essential businesses like those could provide a model as more and nonessential ones come back online.

“We all know (COVID-19 is) out there,” said David Miller, president of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. “We have to do everything we can to be diligent, to protect ourselves and our customers. We embrace that responsibility.”

For more, go to https://www.bizjournals.com/columbus/news/2020/05/27/what-to-do-when-your-employee-catches-covid-19.html?iana=hpmvp_colum_news_headline?ana=nbc4.

