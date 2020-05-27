‘We have to do everything we can’: Central Ohio restaurants prep for potential COVID-19 exposure

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Now that Ohio’s restaurants and bars are able to reopen, many are prepping for a dreaded worst-case scenario: What happens when an employee contracts COVID-19?

As businesses reopen and human-to-human contact increases, that’s a reality that’s likely to confront at least some employers, despite temperature checks, increased sanitization and the best of intentions.

It’s a scary proposition, given a food safety violation alone can be a scarlet letter for a restaurant.

No restaurant cases have been reported yet, but employees have tested positive at grocery stores that continue to operate. Practices at essential businesses like those could provide a model as more and nonessential ones come back online.

“We all know (COVID-19 is) out there,” said David Miller, president of Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. “We have to do everything we can to be diligent, to protect ourselves and our customers. We embrace that responsibility.”

