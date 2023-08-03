COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new owner will help Watershed Distillery grow in Central Ohio and beyond.

The Columbus-based spirts maker has been acquired by New Jersey-based Marussia Beverages USA, the U.S.-arm of Switzerland-based Marussia Beverages Group.

Watershed co-founder and CEO Greg Lehman said the new owners have the reach and resources to take the brand into all 50 states and 10 countries.

“We’re going to grow and we’re going to do it from Columbus,” he said. Watershed is Marussia’s first U.S.-based production facility and U.S.-based brand.

