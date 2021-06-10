Vue owners to open new event venue near Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A new “destination retreat” and event venue will open early next year on a 64-acre property northeast of Dublin.

Retreat 21, which is now booking weddings and corporate events for the 2022, season, will contain modern event spaces, a winery, cidery and lodging options including cabins, yurts and geodesic domes. The property is new concept from the owners of Columbus event venue Vue.

The venue, which will start construction later in June, is technically located in Marysville and is adjacent to Rolling Meadows Golf Club.

Construction will be led by Worthington-based The O’Leary Co. It is being designed by Sidecar Creative.

“This past year was incredibly challenging for the event industry,” co-founder Liz Seiley said in a news release. “We knew we had to focus on the future and do something bold and impactful to recover from the emotional and financial deficit left from Covid-19.”

The name Retreat 21 is a “nod to a modern retreat for the 21st century; (it) is serendipitous that we also happen to be launching in the year 2021, reflecting a new chapter in all of our lives,” the owners said in the release.

The venue’s amenities will include “indoor and outdoor venue spaces, garden-chic patios, modern cabins, a natural swimming pool, hot tubs, meeting rooms (and) adventure courses,” while the property features “prairie land, farm, woodlands, trails, streams, ponds and waterfalls,” according to the release.

“We are thrilled to be taking part in the exciting growth that is happening in Union County,” Carl Seiley, the venue’s other co-founder, said in the release.

The venue is 10 minutes from Dublin and 25 minutes from downtown Columbus.

