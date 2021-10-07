COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Vision Development is adding a mixed-use project in front of The Ave apartments in Clintonville.

Brent Wrightsel, founder and president of Vision Development, said his company will build a restaurant, put up an office/retail building and construct a 30-unit residential building along Indianola Avenue, just north of Indianola Plaza.

The restaurant site will be built to suit or sold, Wrightsel told Business First.

The one-story office/retail building will have two spaces, each about 1,300 square feet. These new locations for the commercial space will allow for outdoor dining and better street appeal, according to documents provided to the city.

Wrightsel said these buildings will be brick with large glass windows. He said Vision Development is working out whether the residential units at 3632 Indianola Ave. will be condos or apartments.

The 301 units in the Ave apartments, which opened about a year ago, are fully leased.

“This will help transform Indianola,” Wrightsel said. “It will be neat when we build the buildings closer to the street because it will give it more of a neighborhood feel and give people nearby a place to eat and drink.”

He said Vision hopes to break ground in the first quarter of 2022. Plans still need approval before Vision can start building. The company’s property management arm would manage this site as well.

The site used to be home to the Dixie International warehouse. The site The Ave sits on was zoned for an “extended stay hotel,” because it was originally a manufacturing use.

The new mixed-use development is zoned for commercial use. Columbus City Council recently approved variances for the new mixed-use development.

