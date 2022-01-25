COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. is bringing in a partner for its operations in China.

The Columbus-based retailer is selling a 49% stake in its business in the country for $45 million to China-based Regina Miracle International Holdings Ltd. The deal is pending regulatory approval but could be finalized in the first quarter of 2022.

Regina Miracle is a manufacturer that, in addition to intimate apparel and sports bras, makes other apparel, footwear, and consumer products components.

Victoria’s Secret CEO Martin Waters said the two companies have worked together for more than 20 years.

“Together with Regina Miracle, we aim to grow the China business through joint investment in product development, distribution, and marketing,” Waters said in a news release. “We expect the partnership will positively impact the speed and agility of the business to benefit consumers and provide us with a platform for a strong future in this important market.”

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) expected to end 2021 with 29 full-assortment stores in China, which includes three new stores opened in the past year.

There are an additional 36 Beauty & Accessories stores in China that are smaller and focused on those categories rather than the full Victoria’s Secret product line.

The company formed a similar joint venture in the United Kingdom when it sold a 51% stake in that territory to Next PLC in 2020.

International sales are about a $1 billion business for the brand and China accounts for approximately 17% of that, according to an investor presentation the company shared last year.

China was the last wholly-owned international operation for Victoria’s Secret. With this new joint venture, the company is now either working with in-country parties, as it does in the U.K. and China, franchising to local operators or using a wholesale model, as it does in its travel stores.

