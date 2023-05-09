The reimagined Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is tapping worldwide faces to complement its worldwide reach.

The Columbus-based retailer paused the once annual event after the 2018 show amid criticisms of both the event itself, its signature Angels models and wider issues with the business and its leadership.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO), which since has spun off into a standalone company and worked to change perceptions about the brand, has been promising a return of the show with a new spin reflecting its new values.

The new Victoria’s Secret World Tour has recruited 20 creatives from around the globe from fashion designers to artists to choreographers to musicians. The company is turning the event over to four teams of five creatives, each working from a different city: London; Tokyo; Bogota, Colombia; and Lagos, Nigeria.

