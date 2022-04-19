COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Victoria’s Secret Pink is doing something it’s never done in its 20-year history: using a man to promote the brand.

The Columbus-based retailer last year announced plans for a gender-neutral collection of apparel including shorts, t-shirts, sweats and more.

On Tuesday, Victoria’s said actor and producer Darren Barnet, best known for the Netflix series Never Have I Ever, will be its first-ever celebrity male brand ambassador.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.