COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. is giving its customers more reasons to shop.

The Columbus-based retailer Friday announced a pilot for its new streamlined loyalty program.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE: VSCO) did offer rewards to shoppers previously, but that was only to those who had the retailer’s branded credit card. Pink Nation, meanwhile, was a more traditional loyalty program.

The new VS & Pink Collective not only combines both brands in one program, it also opens up rewards for all customers for the first time.

