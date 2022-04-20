COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a new brand within Victoria’s Secret & Co.

The Columbus-based retailer has launched its first-ever virtual brand with Happy Nation, a new assortment of apparel for tweens ages 8- to 13-years-old.

The gender-neutral and size-inclusive lineup includes sweats, swim, bras, underwear, and body care. It’s sold through HappyNation.com.

“We heard from tweens and their parents that they felt like there isn’t an apparel or beauty brand that celebrates and lends a helping hand in their personal evolution,” Happy Nation General Manager Claudine Rankin said in a news release.

