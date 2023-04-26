Victoria’s Secret is continuing its evolution after splitting from Bath & Body Works. (CBF Photo/Dan Eaton)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Victoria’s Secret & Co. is eliminating jobs here in Central Ohio as it expands international operations.

An internal letter from CEO Martin Waters to employees Tuesday detailed the changes, including moving customer service and information technology work overseas.

The company declined to disclose the total number of local positions impacted. The cuts will affect both active employees and open positions that will not be filled.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.