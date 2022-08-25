Victoria’s Secret has changed the look of its stores over the last eight months including the Polaris Fashion Place shop.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Victoria’s Secret isn’t seeing a negative impact from two pieces of recent pop culture that have taken critical aim at the brand’s past.

Controversial aspects of the Columbus-based retailer — from its marketing centered on its leggy Angels models to the ties between former CEO Les Wexner and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — were the subject of the Hulu documentary “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons,” which came out in July.

Also this summer, singer-songwriter Jax released a song called Victoria’s Secret that takes the brand to task for its past marketing. The song is #64 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has risen in all three weeks since it first cracked the chart.

CEO Martin Waters, on a Thursday call with stock analysts, called the Hulu documentary a “non-event” for the brand.

