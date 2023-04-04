UTICA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Utica-based ice cream company hit pause on several flavors and fan favorites in the past few years as ingredient costs increased and availability of some items was challenged during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We did what a lot of others did – we scaled back and focused on our core,” President Luconda Dager said. “We wanted to protect and strengthen our base flavors.”

Velvet put all its resources toward ensuring its top 12 flavors, which account for about 80% of sales, remained in grocery freezers and scoop shops.

