COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Velvet Ice Cream is giving some old space a sweet new use.

The Utica-based ice cream company in 2021 decide to outsource production to partners. The move freed up space at the headquarters that is now getting a fresh purpose.

The former viewing gallery, which once looked in on the ice cream making, is becoming a candy shop — one of several changes and additions for visitors to the company’s 30 acres surrounding its offices, distribution center and the historic Ye Olde Mill.

