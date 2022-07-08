A site map for VanTrust’s New Albany Tech Park. Photo courtesy of the City of New Albany

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — One of the region’s busiest developers is about to get even busier.

VanTrust Real Estate plans to build a 500-acre New Albany Tech Park just south of Intel’s planned $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing campus, according to a news release. The park could ultimately including up to 5 million square feet.

“We’re designing it to accommodate all types of users,” Andy Weeks, VanTrust’s executive vice president, told Columbus Business First.

Weeks said the project will include a combination of speculative buildings and build-to-suits targeted for Intel suppliers and other companies. In fact, he said the firm has been in talks with several Intel suppliers already, but could not disclose who they were.

“Some companies that we’re talking to have very specific buildings that they need so those would be more build to suits and then some companies can go into more generic buildings and so they would be a good fit for spec buildings,” Weeks said.

