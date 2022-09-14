COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — John Glenn Columbus International Airport has added a valet auto maintenance and detailing service, which lays the runway for the Columbus startup’s expansion to more cities and states.

Vohnt LLC, which already was pacing ahead of sales goals in its first year, expects “hockey stick” sales growth with the addition of the airport, co-founder and CEO Ethan Dewhurst said. If fewer than 1% of travelers book an oil change or other service, it means millions in revenue.

The startup aims to operate in 10 airports by 2028.

