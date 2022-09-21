COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus remains relatively affordable compared to other large metro areas, but faces an impending housing crisis, according to a new study from the Urban Land Institute.

The study found that current market conditions, including inflation and labor shortages, are making it harder for many low-wage workers to find homes.

Michael Spotts, a senior visiting research fellow at the institute, said although Columbus is doing better than many metro areas, including New York City and San Francisco, some critical workers such as nursing assistants and retail workers can’t afford housing here.

Excluding these kind of workers from the housing market impacts the economy over time, Spotts said, causing issues with recruiting new talent or luring new companies.

