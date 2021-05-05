Urban Chophouse will open May 12 in the Short North

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Urban Meyer may be calling Florida home again, but that isn’t stopping his newest Columbus venture that bears his name.

Urban Chophouse, the new restaurant from entrepreneur and developer Chris Corso and the now head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, will open May 12 in the Short North.

“My newest coaching challenge may be in Jacksonville, but my heart remains in my home state of Ohio and the city of Columbus where I experienced many of my greatest career accomplishments,” Meyer said in a release.

Corso, a long-time Columbus dining and night-life fixture, and Meyer first partnered in 2019 on Urban’s Pint House in Dublin’s Bridge Park. Corso’s other establishments include The Pint House, Standard Hall and Forno in the Short North.

It was at Forno where Corso and Meyer first bonded. Meyer has said it is one of his favorite Columbus restaurants.

They announced the Short North plans in October.

“It’s a short drive from Long Street to the Short North, but for me, that trip represents a lifetime of growth and transition,” Corso said in the release. “From that first dance club in the 1990s, I have dreamed of owning and operating venues like these three new brands and partnering with people like Coach Meyer and groups like Luxe 23 operator Preferred Living to create a luxury lifestyle experience within the iconic Short North.”

The new restaurant promises a mix of modern steakhouse food and lavish lounge experiences. In addition to steaks and seafood, it’ll also have a raw bar, sushi menu and craft cocktails. The menu will offer seafood towers and dishes such as crispy rice, described as sushi rice fried and basted in a sweet-savory Asian sauce and topped with spicy ahi tuna and fresh jalapenos.

In the release, Corso said he likes concept so much that he believes it could be his first brand to expand beyond Central Ohio.

The opening is not limited to Urban Chophouse though. Two additional concepts in the Luxe 23 building, the Whiskey Lounge and Terrace Bar will open that day as well.

The Whiskey Lounge is across the lobby from the restaurant. It’ll boast more than 100 bourbons and whiskeys, including some selections Meyer made himself from brands including Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare, Jack Daniel’s and Woodford Reserve. The space will convert to a live music venue in the evenings with bottle service and private spaces that can be reserved.

Terrace Bar is the third concept in the space. Described as blending “the sophistication of a Charleston rooftop bar with the energy of a Las Vegas pool,” it’ll have a selection of lighter offerings from Urban Chophouse such as the garden flatbread and poke nachos and a dedicated drink menu of its own.

Corso and Preferred Living are partners on the apartment portion of the project, too.

It includes 113 high-end apartments, one- and two-bedroom options, and amenities such as a full-service concierge, fitness centers and preferred reservations and discounts at all Corso restaurants. Residents also can get room service from Urban Chophouse.

