COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The United Way of Central Ohio and several other Columbus nonprofits are moving into a new office in downtown Columbus.

Columbus-based financial services giant Nationwide has entered into a master lease agreement with United Way for the building at 215 N. Front St., now dubbed the Community Impact Center.

Other tenants will include the YMCA of Central Ohio, Future Ready Columbus, Communities in Schools, Universal Health Care Action Network, Per Scholas and nonprofit accountant Wells CPA. Creation of the facility comes after United Way CEO Lisa Courtice pitched her vision for such a shared space when the nonprofit announced its intent to sell its downtown home.

“This is a dream come true,” Courtice said.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.