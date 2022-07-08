POWELL, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio beef jerky brand is expanding its reach.

Powell-based Charqui Jerky Co., as of this month, added potentially more than 4,000 sales points nationwide via new deals with Do It Best Hardware stores and with Cincinnati-based United Dairy Farmers.

Founder Matt Salts said the deals now open the brand to all 50 states while also having some international opportunities with Do It Best.

Being part of the Do It Best’s system means the company’s products can be sold to that brand’s more than 4,000 member stores.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.