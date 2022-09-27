COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A British IT and management consulting firm has chosen metropolitan Columbus for its first Midwest office, citing Central Ohio’s tech talent pool.

BJSS Inc. plans to start hiring in the coming months toward a projected 50 full- and part-time jobs. Workers will start remotely while the company hunts for Columbus-area office space, according to a news release, then transition to a hybrid home-and-office workplace.

Based in Leeds, England, the nearly 30-year-old firm has U.S. offices in New York City and Houston, as well as offices in Australia and the European Union.

“The Columbus region rose to the top of the list as a strategic tech hub to evaluate,” BJSS Chairman Glynn Robinson said in the release “We found the market to be welcoming and the right environment for us to grow our business.”

