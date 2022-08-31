A Google Maps image of the Little Bar site. A Texas-based developer has proposed to tear down the bar and redevelop the site with apartments.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two proposed projects near Ohio State’s campus from out-of-state developers could reshape the corner at Lane and High streets.

Austin, Texas-based developer American Campus Communities wants to construct two mixed-use buildings at 50 W. Lane Ave.

Redeveloping the site would mean tearing down the University Baptist Church on Lane and the Little Bar at 2195 N. High St. The owners of the Little Bar couldn’t be reached for comment.

Both buildings would be nine stories. One building at 50 W. Lane Ave. would have 159 units and be about 400,000 square feet. The second, smaller building would be located at 2195 N. High St. and have 30 units and span about 70,000 square feet.

