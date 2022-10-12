GAHANNA, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A pair of multifamily housing developments totaling nearly 550 units have been proposed in Gahanna.

Two separate projects, one by Columbus developer Casto and the other by Gahanna developer The Stonehenge Company, would bring new residential developments to the city.

The Stonehedge development, dubbed Project Morse Road 14, is a $50 million investment that would bring 251 units to a nearly 14-acre tract of land on Morse Road, according to documents filed with the city of Gahanna.

That’s down significantly from the 335 units that were initially proposed. The change was made to satisfy the city’s requirement of 18 units per acre.

