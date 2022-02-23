FRANKLINTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Dodge Park area in Franklinton could see two new apartment buildings go up this year.

Brian Higgins of Arch City Development has proposed a five-story, 47-unit building on the site of a former gas station and a three-story building with six studio flats where a single-family house now stands.

He said he hopes to break ground in the fall.

Higgins originally proposed a four-story apartment building at 640 W. Town St with a 20-space surface parking lot behind it.

The new proposal shows 31 spaces, with some ground-floor parking inside the building.

The East Franklinton Review Board considered the project on a conceptual basis in January. Higgins said he plans to submit more details at its March meeting.

In January, commissioners had concerns about demolishing the single-family house for a surface parking lot. Some suggested an underground parking garage or shaping the building in a way that would hide parking from the street.

Higgins said he took a closer look at the house, which has significant water damage on the inside and has been vacant for about two years. He said the current owner planned to tear it down. An inspector evaluated the house, saying that it would be costly to save.

Higgins’ latest plans show a three-story building where the single-family house is now. The building would house six studio flats, each about 400 square feet.

The larger apartment building would front Town Street. The majority of units would be one-bedroom apartments. There would be eight, two-bedroom units on the third, fourth and fifth floors. Higgins said he hopes the taller building will screen the neighborhood from noise coming from Rt. 315.

There will be an amenity deck on the fifth floor with a view of downtown, according to the new plans. There also would be a fitness and common area on the fifth floor of the building.

