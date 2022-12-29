COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A new car wash could come to the former PNC building at Bethel and Sawmill roads in northwest Columbus.

Turbo Wash owner and founder Nicholas Lacaillade said he is working now with the local civic association and neighbors to turn the bank site at 22510 Bethel Road into a car wash. The site, which is located on an outparcel of Walmart on Bethel Road, has been vacant for two years.

The Northwest Civic Association voted the project down earlier this year, but Lacaillade has refiled a zoning application requesting a variance for the site with the city of Columbus and hopes to be on the civic association’s agenda in January.

Turbo Wash was founded in 2021. The chain has a location in the Polaris area at 2051 Ikea Way, across the street from Topgolf, and is opening a car wash in the Easton area, at the former Miller’s Ale House location on Morse Road.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.