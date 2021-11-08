UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A North Carolina-based chain is bringing its southern hospitality to Upper Arlington next year.

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar is taking 5,500 square feet in Crawford Hoying’s Westmont at the Lane development. It expects to open this spring at 1678 W. Lane Ave.

“We were searching for an up-and-coming, vibrant area for this location,” Christin Price, senior vice president of marketing, said in a news release. “With the rapid growth in Central Ohio and the dynamic base of people located in Upper Arlington, we knew that Westmont at the Lane was an ideal fit.”

The restaurant’s menu spans brunch, lunch, and dinner options with its most popular items including its honey-dusted fried chicken, shrimp and grits, and chicken and waffles. It is promising a “robust” bar as well with creations like its Peach Don’t Kill My Vibe sparkling sangria the tequila-based Tupelomo.

Tupelo Honey first opened in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2000.

Current owner and CEO Stephen Frabitore acquired that single unit in 2008 and has been growing from there since. The chain now has 16 restaurants open in nine states with at least another four coming soon including the Upper Arlington location, which will be its first in Ohio.

It’s a bit of a restaurant exchange program of late between Columbus and Asheville. Locally based Harvest Pizzeria just opened its first out-of-state unit in that North Carolina town.

Tupelo Honey joins Local Cantina and Hammer & Nails men’s grooming boutique as commercial tenants in the $60 million project.

Crawford Hoying last week announced Frazier Financial as the project’s first office tenant. The company is taking 6,900 square feet in the development. Another 11,000 square feet of office is available.

The mixed-use development also includes 133 apartments for rent, eight townhomes for sale, a 395-space public parking garage, and a 110-space public parking lot.

