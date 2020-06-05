Trade shows are still a no-go – but the convention center is finding unconventional uses

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Greater Columbus Convention Center is finding new uses during the coronavirus pandemic while big trade shows and expos are on hold.

Potential customers are eying its 1.8 million square feet as an advantage during a time period when social distancing is a must in order to curb the spread of the virus, Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority Executive Director Don Brown said.

Starting June 1, the convention center is being used by the Franklin County Municipal Court for all of its traffic and eviction cases.

The county is paying the CFA “six figures” in rent to hold its business there until September, Brown said – a critical influx of revenue at a time when business is slow to say the least. We previously reported the convention center is expecting to lose at least $3.5 million in 2020 due to its closure amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They wanted a facility where they could spread out and that wasn’t as crowded as the the Municipal Court building,” Brown said. “It’s all on one floor so it doesn’t require elevator use, unlike the court building which is spread out.”

