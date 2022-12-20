GROVE CITY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A financial printing and communications solutions company is closing its Central Ohio facility and cutting nearly 200 jobs.

Toppan Merrill LLC, a New York-based firm that is part of Toppan Inc., will shutter its office at 3400 Southpark Place in Grove City, according to a WARN notice filed with the state of Ohio. The closure will impact 186 employees.

Initial employment separations, which are expected to be permanent, will begin on Feb. 17 and continue through March 3, 2023. Additional rounds of layoffs will be conducted from mid-March to late July of next year.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.