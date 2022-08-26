Chef Avishar Barua is opening two new eateries in Central Ohio starting with Joyas in Worthington.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Chef Avishar Barua’s pair of new restaurants are as much about being out of the kitchen as in it.

The heralded Columbus chef has a pair of eateries in the works: daytime café Joyas, coming soon to Worthington, and Agni, which could open in the Brewery District, near German Village, as soon as later this year.

It’s a double shot of new businesses strategically split to allow him to be at one for breakfast and lunch and the other for dinner. It also switches him from employee to employer, from chef to restaurateur.

“This forces me to be a business owner,” he said.

