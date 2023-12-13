Todd Markiewicz is no longer leading The 1870 Society, one of three name, image and likeness collectives raising money to benefit Ohio State University athletes.

Markiewicz left a longtime role at sports radio station 97.1 The Fan in April to join the newly launched The 1870 Society as its president. He has since left, the organization confirmed, and 1870 Society co-founder Aidin Aghamiri is serving as interim president.

Markiewicz wouldn’t comment on the details of his departure but said he’d remain in the NIL landscape in another capacity.

