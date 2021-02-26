Tigertree finds new home in Clintonville

Tigertree is coming back.

The popular shop, which closed last year after more than 13 years in the Short North, will reopen at 3284 N. High St. in the former Lacquer Gallery and Vintage Toast location in Clintonville, owner Josh Quinn said Friday.

“Our new space is incredible (yes our old space is also incredible) and perfect for how things are going to work around here moving forward,” Quinn wrote in a Facebook announcement. “It’s actually two connected storefronts so we have a ton of space to spread out. We’re adding even more great gift, home and card brands and we’re going to have space for online and in-person courses and classes.”

The gift shop had been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Designed as more of a browsing destination, it had to restrict visitors and groups to keep up with the state’s social distancing guidelines. Quinn took some time to rethink the business and up its digital focus while keeping the whimsical vibe.

It’s one of many local shops to have to retool during the pandemic as shoppers are going online and, when shopping in person, being more deliberate about what they buy.

“For the near term our focus is still (e-commerce),” Quinn wrote. “If you’re local we’ll have dedicated parking for curbside pickup but not too far into the future we’re going to be reopening for brick and mortar sales! Initially it’s going to look a lot like it did last summer. We’ll be operating at very limited occupancy with strict safety measures in place. We’ll be announcing more on all of that over the coming months.”

