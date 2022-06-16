COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Thrive Cos. will open a coffee shop and bar in its Jeffrey Park development.

Bada Bean Bada Booze, or Bada for short, will be a coffee shop by day and transition to a bar at night.

The first Bada location is set to open this fall on East 1st Avenue, said Courtney Ingersoll, director of marketing for Thrive Cos.

Quarry Trails, Founders Park in Harrison West, and Grandview Crossing — all also Thrive developments — will also get their own Bada locations. The Bada location at Founders Park will open in late December or the beginning of 2023 and the other locations will open before the end of 2023, Ingersoll said.