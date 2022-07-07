An image of the auto salvage yard currently at 2474 McKinley Ave. Thrive Cos. has plans to redevelop the site.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) – Thrive Cos. has unveiled conceptual plans for a project on the west side of Columbus that could include hundreds of apartments, a park and a reworked riverfront.

The project, dubbed WestBend, could have 900 apartments, a 12-acre park, a 40,000-square-foot, three story office building and amenities including a gym that would be open to the public. It’s also slated to include Thrive’s new coffee shop and bar concept.

It would take the place of an auto salvage yard, which was formerly a landfill, at 2474 McKinley Ave.

The apartments at WestBend would be a mix of one- and two-bedroom units. Of the 40,000 square feet of office, about 10,000 would be incubator space for growing small businesses or startups, said Michael Amicon, vice president of development for Thrive Cos. The office would be next door to the amenity building, so that office tenants would have easy access to coffee or food.

