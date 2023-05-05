COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The office building at Thrive Cos.’ Quarry Trails development is now fully occupied as work on other parts of the project continues.

Windsor Advisory Group moved into its Quarry Trails office earlier this year. The firm moved to the development from the Arena District.

Partner Clayton Hall said Windsor needed an enhanced space for its employees and clients with room to grow. The new space, which the firm purchased, is 11,000 square feet, and there is additional space on the rooftop.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.