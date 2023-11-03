NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus-based Thrive Cos. plans to buy vacant land from the New Albany Co. for a 408-unit residential project.

Although the 7745 Walton Pkwy. site falls under the city of Columbus’ jurisdiction, it’s just a mile from New Albany’s downtown. The deal marks a new phase for the longtime Columbus developer, who has primarily focused on urban infill projects.

Charles Campisano, partner and senior vice president of legal and general counsel for Thrive Cos., said this will hopefully be the first phase of several at a project the firm has dubbed Moore’s Edge.

