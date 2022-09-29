A framework plan shows where the office and residential buildings would be constructed on the site.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Columbus developer Thrive Cos. is proposing a large mixed-use development featuring office space, amenities and hundreds of residential units near Cardinal Health’s corporate headquarters in Dublin.

The firm has signed a contract with Cardinal Health to create a nearly 29-acre site along I-270, Thrive Principal Steve Bollinger said in a letter to the city. The site is across the street from the current Cardinal Health corporate campus.

Bollinger said in an email to Columbus Business First that Thrive is under contract to purchase the land from Cardinal Health, but noted “we are in the very early stages of the development.”

The development would consist of roughly 815 residential units and between 200,000 and 250,000 square feet of office space, as well as green space.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.