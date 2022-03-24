GRANVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — There’s a lot of size comparisons to be me made between the old Three Tigers Brewing space and its new home.

The one that most succinctly captures that change: the new walk-in cooler.

“That space alone is bigger than the entire brewing area (at the previous location),” co-owner Scott Wilkins said.

The Granville brewery and its Mai Chau Kitchen restaurant will celebrate their grand reopening April 1 in a new 6,000-square-foot space at 133 N. Prospect St. in the Licking County downtown.

