COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The country’s tech giants are hiring thousands of Ohio college graduates, with the state’s biggest university by far supplying the biggest pipeline, according to an analysis of LinkedIn data.

Amazon.com Inc. employs more than 2,800 graduates who list an Ohio school as their alma mater, according 500,000 profiles crunched by TonerGiant, a British printer supply company. Of those, 946 were from Ohio State University. However, the analysis did not differentiate between technology or fulfillment center roles.

Also hiring more than 1,000 Ohio alumni apiece, among the world’s 26 largest tech companies, are Google, Apple, IBM and Accenture.

