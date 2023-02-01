COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The Whitney House in Worthington closed for two weeks last month, but that didn’t mean the team took a break.

The restaurant at 666 High St. passed eight years of business late last year. Ownership marked the occasion with a refresh of both the space and the menu.

“This was not a vacation,” General Manager Janelle Gearing said. “That first week everyone was in here cleaning and organizing. We were working up until the last minutes.”

Indeed, the final bottles on the back bar were being placed just moments before the restaurant reopened last week.

For more on this story and a slideshow, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.