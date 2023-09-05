A Columbus advertising and marketing agency is getting a nearly $60 million infusion to drive its growth.

Alaris Equity Partners USA Inc. is investing at least $59.5 million into The Shipyard, the Columbus-based digital firm founded a decade ago by industry veteran Rick Milenthal.

The investment includes $42.5 million in preferred equity and $17 million for a minority ownership stake in the business. The Shipyard could receive an additional $5.5 million from Alaris if it meets certain financial hurdles.

