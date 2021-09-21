The Roosevelt Room coming to Bridge Park in Dublin next year

Photo by Dan Eaton, The Roosevelt Room is coming to Bridge Park next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–Bridge Park is getting a new cocktail bar.

Cincinnati-based Four Entertainment Group plans to open The Roosevelt Room in the sprawling Dublin development. Described as an upscale, drinks-only bar, construction on the space at 6544 Longshore St. is expected to begin in November for an April 2022 opening.

The space will be 2,500 square feet with open table and bar seating, plus a large outdoor patio that opens to the inside via garage doors.

The Roosevelt Room will be 4EG’s second concept in Central Ohio. The restaurant group opened Beeline at Easton in early 2020. It operates 13 establishments in Cincinnati, including an existing Roosevelt Room, and six in Chicago.

“We’re focused on great locations, dramatic design, and delicious cocktails,” 4EG Senior Marketing Manager Saijal Andreadis said in a news release. “After our successful venture into the Central Ohio market with Beeline (at Easton), we were searching for a vibrant location with an equally vibrant lifestyle to open The Roosevelt Room. We knew we had found the perfect spot at Bridge Park.”

“The Roosevelt Room will be a fantastic addition to the Bridge Park and downtown Dublin area,” Bob Hoying, principal of Bridge Park developer Crawford Hoying, said in the release. “With its intentional design and signature cocktails, it’ll be a unique establishment for visitors and residents to enjoy.”

The Roosevelt Room is inspired by President Teddy Roosevelt, which is reflected in design elements at the bar and the names of cocktails served such as The Roosevelt, The Naturalist, The Historian and Speak Softly. In addition to the cocktails, 4EG promises an extensive wine and craft beer menu.

Events will include DJ appearances, liquor tastings, and appearances by Roosevelt himself — the group did not specify in what format the late president might appear.

The Roosevelt Room is the latest addition to an ever-growing mix of restaurant dining and drinking establishments at Bridge Park. Options include multiple Cameron Mitchell Restaurant brands, Urban Meyer’s Pint House, Pins Mechanical Co., Fado Pub & Kitchen, and more.

