NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New Albany-area food hall expects to be open in mid-December.

Bubbly Hall, a 15,000-square-foot newly built center that’s been in the works for more than a year, has set Dec. 14 as its grand opening date, though the space expects to have some soft opening hours in the days prior to that.

The venture at 6031 Central College Road is the first local development from Granaz Group, which has offices in Westerville and Fairlawn.

Ethan Shajie, Granaz’s business strategist, shared the opening lineup of vendors:

Fay’s Crepes

Mr. Hummus Grill & Pizza

Just Chicken

Seoul Food on the Go

Kiku Sushi Bar

Hoyo’s Kitchen

The Pit BBQ Grille

The Cheesecake Girl

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.