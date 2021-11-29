COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Developers Daimler Group and Flaherty & Collins are sharing new details about the $211 million second phase of the mixed-use development taking shape on the Scioto Peninsula.

The Peninsula’s second phase will deliver a “soaring dense urban development needed to attract market-changing employers and the workforce they require,” according to a media release.

The project’s second phase will feature about 400 new residential units and 245,000 square feet of Class A office space.

The 2-acre second phase will wrap around Daimler’s phase one office building at Belle and West Capitol streets with a 950-space, four-story parking garage topped by a seven-story office building and a 30-story residential tower. The development will be filled out with 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail.

Flaherty & Collins’ plans include approximately 400 apartments. Flaherty & Collins will continue their commitment to providing affordability, with 20% of the units meeting those requirements.

The developers hope to begin construction of phase two in 2022, finishing up by 2025.

This second phase will bring more than 1,000 new permanent jobs, in addition to 1,800 construction jobs.

Daimler’s new phase complements the 233,000 square feet of Class A office space the firm currently has under construction at the development.

“This second phase on The Peninsula creates the prospect of exponential growth and transformation by raising Columbus’ profile both physically and metaphorically as a highly desired downtown destination for work and residence,” Daimler CEO Robert C. White Jr. said in the release.

“The resort-style living offered in the phase two-tower will be unlike anything available elsewhere downtown as a healthful alternative to the suburban commuter lifestyle and will complement our initial product of 330 units in phase one,” Deron S. Kintner, general counsel with Flaherty & Collins, said in the release.

“The Peninsula is the premier neighborhood in downtown Columbus, and as trusted development partners, we look forward to seeing Daimler and Flaherty & Collins fulfill their inspiring vision for this signature parcel facing our Downtown skyline,” said Greg Davies, CEO of Columbus Downtown Development Corp., the project’s master developer.

The $250 million first phase of the project broke ground last September.

