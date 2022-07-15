DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Former professional golfer Kyle Morris’ indoor golf training center is set to more than double its space at the Dublin Village Center.

According to a news release, The Golf Room, which offers coaching and training services, plans to move from the 7,000 square feet it occupies in the center to more than 15,000 square feet of space in the same development.

“The interest in golf and demand for practice time skyrocketed during the pandemic,” Morris, who owns the center and operates as its chief instructor, said in the release. “We want to be positioned to continue meeting that demand with a facility to match the experience our members have come to expect. This expansion will serve our long-term needs perfectly.”

The Golf Room, currently located at 6807 Dublin Center Dr., will move to 6615 Dublin Center Dr., according to the release.

