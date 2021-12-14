COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–A former motorcycle parts shop will get a new life as apartments in the latest phase of Thrive Cos.’ Grant Park development.

Columbus City council finalized zoning for much of the project Monday. In total, Grant Park will include 510 apartment units, 53 houses, and 50 townhomes. New Avenue Architects is the project’s architect.

The next phase of development at the site will include turning the former Rice Paddy motorcycle shop on North Grant Avenue into a building with 48 residential units and a private community center. The walls with murals painted on them along Grant and 11th Avenues will be preserved and incorporated into the new part of the development.

“We are trying to keep as much of the Rice Paddy building as possible,” Negron told Columbus Business First.

Thrive is also getting community feedback on a park it intends to include in the development, which will be called Joyce Hughes Park.

Grant Park is built on the site of the demolished Columbus Coated Fabrics plant. Work on this project started in 2009, Negron said.

Jeffrey Park

Down the road in Italian Village, meanwhile, another Thrive Cos. project continues to rise.

The ninth phase of Jeffrey Park is under construction, with a parking garage currently being built. The five-story parking garage will include 490 spaces and a rooftop amenity for neighboring apartment residents.

There will be 110,000 square feet of office space in phase nine. Thrive CEO Kevin Zeppernick said there will potentially be two tenants taking up the entire building.

Phase eight, which includes more than 300 residential units, will be completed in about a year.

The largest phase of development at Jeffrey Park will be its tenth, which will have a hotel, apartments and a parking garage.

“As we have moved closer to the highway, we’re stair-stepping into bigger, denser projects,” Zeppernick said.

With all 10 phases, the development will have 1,700 residential units.

There will also be a central green space at Jeffrey Park that is in the process of getting approvals from the Italian Village Commission.

The development is built on the site of the former Jeffrey Manufacturing plant that closed its doors in 1999. Thrive Cos. has been working on the project for about a decade, because the site first needed remediation before it could be developed.

Meyers + Associates is the architect for the Jeffrey Park project.

For more business headlines, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.