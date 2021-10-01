COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–German Village welcomed a new bakery this month, but it isn’t serving the typical customer.

The Cakehound, now open at 1147 Jaeger St., is the first brick-and-mortar foray for owner Teresa Jacques, who started her bakery for dogs in 2018 and has been serving at farmers’ markets and online since.

“I wanted to be in a place like German Village or Grandview,” she said. “Places with a real neighborhood feel and a lot of people walking their dogs.”

The shop is 1,000 square feet and sells cookies, cupcakes, cakes and other sweets made specifically for dogs with natural ingredients. That includes an assortment of items made daily and special orders.

It is centrally located, but it also has plenty of local foot traffic of its own and is only a block away from Schiller Park, which often is teeming with dogs.

The “paw-stry chef” isn’t a puppy when it comes to the bakery business. She started at Three Dog Bakery in the Short North 11 years ago and ran that shop’s bakery for eight years.

Jacques went into that job as a skeptic.

“I thought that putting a party hat on a dog and giving them a birthday cake was ridiculous,” she said. “Now it’s my whole brand. The joy of seeing a dog go nuts over a treat and how happy that makes them and their owner – that makes me happy,”

When the Short North shop closed, she set out on her own. She spent months developing new recipes and amassing the proper licenses and approvals from the state to run a bakery from her home.

By October 2018, she launched The Cakehound, hustling between farmers markets and selling direct to customers who reached out through social media.

Jacques spent the past few years dedicating 30 to 40 hours a week to her business while also holding down a restaurant job for added income, sometimes also as much as 30 or 40 hours a week. Covid-19 put a stop to the restaurant gig and pushed her to expand The Cakehound into a full-blown online operation.

“It exploded,” she said. “People were spending all day with their dogs and I’m lucky they wanted to spoil them. I was able to survive on birthday cakes alone for a while.”

The goal for 2021 was to find a storefront and move out of the home kitchen she renovated twice to keep up with the demand.

The brick-and-mortar space isn’t just for Jacques business though. She’s now able to turn shelf space over to other woman-owned, pet-focused small businesses including local-based Cheerful Hound, Doggish, Girls Gone Raw and others.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

