Tesla’s Easton space will soon be joined by another local facility.

DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Tesla Inc. plans to build a new collision center near Dublin.

According to property records and permits filed with the city of Columbus, the electric automaker will turn the former Value City Furniture store at 5400 Britton Parkway into the facility.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has not responded to questions about its plans, what attracted it to the site or when it expects to open the new facility.

KDP Dayton LLC, a Tesla affiliate that owns other Tesla properties in the state, acquired the 6.3-acre site this month for $8.1 million, according to Franklin County property records.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.