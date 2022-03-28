COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Edwards Cos. is adding a glass-enclosed restaurant space along Lazelle Street as part of its renovation of downtown’s PNC Plaza.

The 1970s-era office tower, at 155 E. Broad St., is currently being converted for residential use with some ground-floor office and retail space. About half of the 360,000-square-foot building will remain office space.

The most significant piece of the renovation includes removing the dark glass atrium on the ground floor of the building and replacing it with a below-grade garden element connected to an underground restaurant. The atrium already has been removed.

